Otters Drop Opener as Weather Ends Contest Early

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (32-20) dropped their fourth straight series opener as they fell in game one of the weekend series against the Sussex County Miners (26-25) on Friday night, 17-6.

Jorden Sesar got the start for Sussex County while Junior Cerda made his first start since the 2024-25 Colombian Winter League season.

Sussex started the scoring quickly with Hunter D'Amato hitting a leadoff home run in the first inning. Back-to-back home runs by Logan Brown and LG Castillo gave the Otters the lead in the second inning.

The Miners grabbed the lead back scoring two in the third inning and one in the fourth.

In the home half of the fourth, Evansville tallied a pair of runs on a two-run home run from Mark Black.

Sussex County pulled away with two in the fifth and five in the sixth inning.

The Otters scored two more in the bottom of the sixth with RBI base hits from Black and J.J. Cruz, but the Miners kept adding offense.

After scoring a run in the seventh inning, Sussex County used five runs in the eighth to put things to rest.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, the rain came and wouldn't stop as the contest would be finalized in the bottom of the ninth, 17-6.

The Otters drop to 33-20 and lose their fourth straight series opener. Luckily for Evansville, the other three losses were followed by back-to-back wins to clinch the series.

Evansville will look to continue the pattern tomorrow against Sussex County tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

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