Early Runs Doom Otters in Series Opener Defeat

Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (31-19) dropped game one of the series against the Gateway Grizzlies (24-27) on Monday night, 16-1.

Landon Willeman got the start for the Otters against Ben Gregory for Gateway.

Gateway started the scoring with one run in the second inning and one in the third to make it 2-0.

The Grizzlies opened the game up in the fourth with nine runs on eight hits. Brennan Orf, Mitchell Sanford and Darryl Lee made it 11-0 with a trio of home runs.

Three more runs came in the sixth inning and two in the seventh made it 16-0.

The Otters avoided the shutout with a tally in the ninth inning on an RBI single from Blake Robertson.

Marcos Gonzalez and J.J. Cruz both tallied multi-hit games in the opener, each picking up 2-for-4 days at the plate.

While this is their third straight loss in a series opener, the Otters have come back to win both of the two prior series against Washington and Joliet.

Evansville will look to even the series tomorrow with some morning baseball against the Grizzlies at 10:45 a.m. CT at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2026

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