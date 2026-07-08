ValleyCats Power Past Aigles with USS Marinette Crew Visiting The Joe
Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats hammered out four home runs and rode a five-run fourth to an 8-6 win over the Trois-Rivières Aigles in front of 1,847, including the crew of the USS Marinette, a U.S. Navy combat ship, who are in the Port of Albany as part of the International Navy Review in New York Harbor and the Fourth of July and America250 festivities.
RJ Stinson had his second home run in as many games with a three-run shot in the fourth.
Dylan Brodercik followed that up with his second solo home run of the night. The all-star outfielder is 7-for-his-last-9 over his last three games.
Brayden Jobert added his own solo homer in the seventh, while Ranko Stevanovic and Aaron Whitley both had 2-for-4 nights.
Luke Delongchamp worked just over four in the start for the ValleyCats (21-29) before Noel Soto came on to get his second-straight save with a strikeout and a flyout.
Sam Franco had a pair of doubles and two RBI for the Aigles (16-34).
The 'Cats have a special night in store for Wednesday, July 8 as the All-Veteran Group parachute team will dive into the stadium to deliver the game ball for Veterans & Military Appreciation Night presented by Hudson Valley Credit Union. Active military, veterans, and their immediate families can get complimentary tickets by contacting the Box Office (518-629-2287). Details and registration are available at tcvalleycats.com/militarynight.
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