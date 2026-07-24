ValleyCats, National Grid Honor Nine Community Heroes Before Loss to Ottawa

Published on July 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats honored nine Community Heroes alongside partner National Grid in a pre-game ceremony, but ultimately the team fell to the Ottawa Titans, 7-3, on July 23.

The pre-game honorees included:

- Melissa Purificato - Social Worker, Counselor, Assistant Director of Clinical Services

- Nick Lovett - 911 Dispatcher

- George Genthner - Firefighter

- Gabriel Acquilla - Firefighter & Paramedic

- Kristy Donnelly - Special Education Teacher

- Jamie Patrick-Kelly - Founder of Community Fundraiser Breast Brunch

- Brian Straight - Firefighter and small business owner

- Barbara Artis - Travel Trainer, CDTA

- Amber Vandenburgh - Emergency Medical Technician

RJ Stinson had a two-run single in the bottom of the second for Tri-City (25- 38) during the game. Aaron Whitley added an RBI in the bottom of the seventh.

Dylan Broderick finished 2-for-4, and Max Mandler added a 2-for-4 night with a double.

Adam Maher allowed three hits in his five innings of work for the ValleyCats in the start as he struck out five. Baryhans Barreto struck out seven in four innings of three-run relief.

Ottawa starter Evan Grills, a 2013 ValleyCats pitcher who reached AAA Albuquerque in the Colorado Rockies organization, returned to The Joe for his first start in over a decade. He struck out six and gave up six hits and two runs over six innings for Ottawa (34-27).

Ottawa now travels to Trois-Rivières for a three-game series.

The weekend kicks off with Kids in FREE Night, presented by Next Step Federal Credit Union, on Friday, July 24, as Tri-City hosts the New Jersey Jackals. Beyond that, Tri-City is hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Night and will be wearing its special Los Puentes de Tri-City jerseys. The game will also have postgame fireworks thanks to Upstate New York Toyota. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m

The second Bark in the Park Night for the season, presented by Benson's Pet Center, is set for Saturday, July 25. The night will also be Christmas in July at The Joe and Girl Scouts Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The fun wraps up with Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY on Sunday, July 26, leading into SouthPaw's Birthday Party and Jewish Heritage Night. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with reading sessions with ValleyCats players and an on-field catch for families leading into first pitch at 5 p.m. Children of all ages can run the bases postgame.







Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2026

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