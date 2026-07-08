Alexander Robs Grand Slam as Crushers Fall to Miners

Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (22-30) displayed some incredible defense on Tuesday night against the Sussex County Miners (24-25), but that wasn't enough to avoid the 6-0 loss at ForeFront Field

The Crushers welcomed the Miners to ForeFront Field for the first time since 2023, and the Miners made a bombastic entrance. They loaded the bases with two outs and got a two-RBI single from CF Edwin Mateo to go up 2-0 off the jump.

C Sandro Gaston homered in the top of the 4th against RHP Gauge Lockhart to extend the Sussex County lead to 3-0. Then in the 6th, the Miners small-balled their way to two more runs to take a 5-0 advantage with their starter, LHP Rob Hensey, who went

The Miners got a run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 7th, but it was no ordinary sacrifice fly. LF Sebastian Alexander prevented a grand slam by ascending over the fence and stealing away a surefire homer.

RF Garret Pike showed off his arm in the top of the 8th when he gunned down a would-be triple on a ball that rattled around in the right field bullpen.

Unfortunately, the defense was not enough to propel the Crushers in the series opener. They were shut out 6-0 on Tuesday.

The Crushers continue the series with Sussex County Miners tomorrow, July 8th at 12:00pm. It's Summer Camp Day at the ballpark, so expect plenty of water games on the concourse to beat the heat! Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2026

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