ValleyCats Bringing Philanthropy, Frankfurters, Fireworks, and FUN to August Homestand

Published on July 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The ValleyCats return to The Joe to kick off a nine-game homestand filled with philanthropy, frankfurters, fireworks, and fun starting on August 4 and running through August 13.

Tri-City gets things started with Irish Night presented by the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Division 8 - James Connolly on August 4 as the team takes on rival and Frontier League Atlantic North Division leader Quebec.

Gates swing open early for the opener at 5 p.m. as the ValleyCats host award-winning Upstate New York Celtic rock band Hair of the Dog for a special performance.

The 'Cats and AOH are also teaming up on the night for a food drive. Fans who bring a non-perishable food item will receive a free hot dog food voucher.

Plus, the team will be in special Ireland-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game to support AOH's efforts in the community. Links to the online auction will be available on the ValleyCats social media accounts and TCValleyCats.com on game day.

TICKETS: Tuesday, August 4 - Quebec at Tri-City - Irish Night presented by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 8 - James Connolly; Performance by Hair of the Dog at 5 p.m.

Tri-City's second bobblehead giveaway of 2026 is scheduled for August 5 on Hot Dog Appreciation Night as Ketchup joins his friends Mustard and Relish to finish off the three-character set that the ValleyCats have been building over the past few years. Season ticket holders, select mini-plan holders, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance can get the commemorative keepsake when gates open at 5:30 p.m. for first pitch at 6:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Wednesday, August 5 - Quebec at Tri-City - Hot Dog Appreciation Night with "Ketchup" Bobblehead Giveaway

The ValleyCats finish up the series with the Capitales when the teams welcome history buffs from around the state to the annual New York State Baseball Hall of Fame Night on August 6. The ValleyCats will also honor the proud history of their hometown - both baseball and industrial - as they wear their special "Collar City Cats" jerseys.

TICKETS: Thursday, August 6 - Quebec at Tri-City - New York State Baseball Hall of Fame Night; Collar City Cats

Then the fireworks begin when Tri-City hosts Windy City for the Thunderbolts' only trip to The Joe this season. Italian Night, presented by PKS Investments, on August 7 will feature the first of six postgame fireworks shows in August presented by Upstate New York Toyota.

TICKETS: Friday, August 7 - Windy City at Tri-City - Italian Night presented by PKS Investments; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

On August 8, the ValleyCats are hosting STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night to make up for a postponement in July. The night will also feature fans going Around the World in 9 Innings with various games and food specials. The team will pay homage to the Hudson River's geographic, economic, and cultural influence, with Tri-City's alternate "Los Puentes" identity that celebrates the role of bridges in connecting New York's Capital Region. Tri-City aims to use baseball's connective tissue to span cultural divides and celebrate the region's diversity through a shared experience. The busy night is also Faith and Family Night.

TICKETS: Saturday, August 8 - Windy City at Tri-City - STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night; Around the World in Nine Innings; Los Puentes de Tri-City; Faith & Family Night

The ValleyCats then crossover to the gridiron for the series finale against Windy City on August 9 for NFL Night. The day is also a Sunday Funday, presented by Highmark BSNENY, where families are invited to come out early - gates open at 3:30 p.m. - to have a pre-game catch on the field and read a book with ValleyCats players. After the game, which is scheduled for a 5 p.m. first pitch, fans can stick around to run the bases. Plus, another postgame fireworks show presented by Upstate New York Toyota is scheduled to cap things off.

TICKETS: Sunday, August 9 - Windy City at Tri-City - 5 p.m. start - NFL Night; Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

August 11 is shaping up to be a very special day at The Joe as the 'Cats will host the Sussex County Miners for a series opener that features the annual Tunnel to Towers Night presented by UDig NY and National Grid.

With 2026 being the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation continues to provide mortgage-free homes to gold star and fallen first responder families. Several special pre-game ceremonies are scheduled, including bagpipes and drums performances, stadium flyovers, and raffles.

The ValleyCats will also be wearing special Tunnel to Towers jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game to raise funds for the organization and the heroes it supports. Links to the online auction will be available on the ValleyCats social media accounts and TCValleyCats.com on game day.

The entire night culminates with another postgame fireworks show courtesy of Upstate New York Toyota.

TICKETS: Tuesday, August 11 - Sussex County at Tri-City - Tunnel to Towers Night Presented by UDig NY/National Grid Benefitting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation; Specialty Jersey Auction; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Hawaiian Night follows that up on August 12 before the ValleyCats finish the homestand with Arts in the Ballpark Night on August 13. The Albany Institute of History & Art will help celebrate the connection between baseball and art, while fans can also enter to win Norman Rockwell baseball-related art prints as well. The third fireworks show of the week, presented by Upstate New York Toyota, caps off the day.

TICKETS: Wednesday, August 12 - Sussex County at Tri-City - Hawaiian Night

TICKETS: Thursday, August 13 - Sussex County at Tri-City - Arts in the Ballpark; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

The ValleyCats highly recommend fans always purchase tickets by visiting TCValleyCats.com, stopping by the box office at The Joe, or by calling 518-629-CATS. This ensures that fans are working directly with the ValleyCats to get the most affordable and complete options available.

Glitnir Ticketing is the ValleyCats' only approved ticket partner, and the team cannot guarantee any purchases from resellers or 3rd parties. Buying tickets from any other resellers or 3rd parties may also result in inflated pricing or additional fees.

Tri-City's final home games of the 2026 season are scheduled for August 25-30 against the Down East Bird Dawgs.







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