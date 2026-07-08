Florence Stifled in Series Opener

Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (26-24) dropped to the Washington Wild Things 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Evan Webster took the hill for the Y'alls, making his first start at home since May 31st. The Southpaw fired three scoreless innings to start his outing before being tagged for three runs in the fourth. Webster finished with six complete frames, allowing four runs on five hits and being dealt his fifth loss of the season.

Down 3-0, Florence battled in the fourth when Brett Blomquist launched a two-run shot to dead center to cut the deficit to one. The All-Star starting second baseman now has 10 long balls in his rookie season before the midway point.

Washington continued to add runs in the fifth, seventh, and eighth to pull ahead 6-2. The Y'alls bats fell flat the rest of the way and couldn't come back. Florence's two through five hitters combined for eight strikeouts in a night to forget for the offense.

The bright spot was Jake Lynch, who made his season debut out of the bullpen. In his first appearance since suffering a scary comebacker to the face in exhibition play back in May, Lynch fired a 1-2-3 scoreless inning against the very team that sent him to the 60-Day IL.

The Y'alls and Wild Things do it again in less than 24 hours when they meet for a Wednesday morning Splash Day game. RHP Nathan Lawson draws the start for Florence and will oppose Washington's RHP Esteban Rodriguez. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 AM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2026

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