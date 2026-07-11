Florence Survives in Joliet

Published on July 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (27-26) narrowly escaped a five-run ninth from Joliet to win 6-5 on Friday night.

Jonaiker Villalobos drew the start for Florence, looking to stop a three-game skid for the Y'alls. Villalobos stifled the Slammers' offense early and often, picking up six strikeouts and forcing a lot of weak contact. The veteran lefty finished with five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks, and picked up the win.

The Y'alls offense got started in the third when Jackson Tucker led off with a single and then stole second to put himself in scoring position. Brett Blomquist drove him in with an RBI double to give Florence the 1-0 advantage.

Florence broke things open in the sixth with a four-run inning where they only needed one hit, receiving five walks from Joliet's bullpen. Tucker ripped an RBI single and incredibly stole home plate to cap off the inning. Tucker finished the night with his second consecutive three-hit ballgame.

After Beadle added a sacrifice fly in the eighth, Florence took a 6-0 lead in the ninth. The Cardiac Y'alls got the heart pumping again when Max Whitesell could only pick up an out, leaving with the bases loaded in a 6-2 game. Aidan McEvoy picked up a big strikeout, but a passed ball and a two-run error from Garrett Broussard put the tying run in scoring position. McEvoy forced an infield pop fly and nabbed his league-high 13th save of the season.

The Y'alls and Slammers return for a doubleheader on Saturday night. Florence will send two newcomers to the mound when lefties CJ Blowers and John Girard make their season debuts. First pitch for Game One is set for 5:05 PM CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.