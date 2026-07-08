Florence Drowns Late on Splash Day

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (26-25) dropped to Washington 6-3 after a three-run seventh inning from the Wild Things Wednesday morning. The loss also marks Florence's fifth dropped series in their last seven.

After a quiet first two innings, Florence jumped on the board in the third for the first run of the day. Marcus Brodil ripped a single through the infield to score Zade Richardson and take a 1-0 lead.

Nathan Lawson drew the start for Florence, looking to build off strong outings in his last two starts. Lawson was dialed through the first three innings, holding Washington scoreless and even collecting a streak of 10 consecutive retirements. With two outs in the fourth, Washington roped a two-run homer to take a 2-1 lead.

The Y'alls went back to work at the plate and took the lead again in the fourth. Jackson Tucker led off with a double, and Tyler Shaneyfelt brought him home with an RBI triple. Shaneyfelt scored on the very next pitch that was sent to the backstop and gave Florence a 3-2 lead.

Lawson bounced back from the fourth with a 1-2-3 clean fifth inning. In the sixth, Washington pounded Lawson again for a solo homer to tie the game at 3-3. The Western Kentucky alum finished out the inning and ended his day with six complete frames, allowing three runs on four hits and collecting a season-high nine punchouts.

Nate Darden took over on the hill, but Washington was able to get to the rookie reliever in the seventh. Only getting two outs, Darden was tagged for three runs on three hits to give Washington the 6-3 lead.

The Y'alls offense struggled against the bullpen once again and was held in check the rest of the way. Washington's bullpen combined for five shutout innings and allowed just one hit in the 6-3 win.

The Y'alls and Wild Things finish the three-game series tomorrow night for a Thirsty Thursday at Thomas More Stadium. RHP Casey Bargo grabs the ball for Florence with the first pitch scheduled for 6:51 PM.







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2026

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