Bird Dawgs Erupt for Nine Runs in Sixth, Cruise Past Boulders 10-6 in Series Opener

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Jace Miner

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Jace Miner(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - A nine-run sixth inning turned a tight game into a blowout as the Down East Bird Dawgs cruised past the New York Boulders 10-6 at Historic Grainger Stadium Tuesday night, with Kalae Harrison's bases-clearing double capping the decisive frame, and Jace Miner tying the franchise record with eight strikeouts to open the six-game series in style.

New York grabbed a 1-0 lead on a Fritz Guenther sacrifice fly before LaPread tied it with an RBI single in the bottom of the first.

The Boulders went back in front in the sixth when Julian Boyd scored on a Down East error, but the Bird Dawgs answered with a vengeance, sending nine runs across on seven hits. LaPread doubled in a run, Jacob Corson, Juan Garcia, and Yeniel Laboy hit back-to-back-to-back RBI singles, Stephen DiTomaso drew a bases-loaded walk, and Harrison capped the frame with a bases-clearing double to push the lead to 10-2.

New York added two runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth but could not complete the comeback, setting the final at 10-6.

Miner was outstanding in his start, allowing one unearned run on five hits over 4Ã¢..." innings while tying the franchise record with eight strikeouts and two walks. Zac Flontek (3-1) earned the win, allowing one run on two hits over 1Ã¢..." innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Isaac Rohde (4-2) took the loss for New York, surrendering six runs on seven hits over 5Ã¢..." innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

The Bird Dawgs (24-28) look to build on the series-opening win Wednesday, July 9, at 11 a.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

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