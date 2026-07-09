Harley Cruises in First Pro Start, Miners Series Win Streak Is Three

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Avon, Ohio: The Sussex County Miners have gotten over .500 after defeating the Lake Erie Crushers 3-1 behind a great starting pitching display by Tristian Harley to improve to 25-24 on the season.

Much like yesterday's Game One, the Miners quickly got to work. After loading the bases early against Fraynel Nova, a sac-fly to right field by Evan Berkey would bring Hunter D'Amato home to give the Miners the early lead. Later in the inning Edwin Mateo, the offensive hero of game one produced the goods again. His line drive RBI single to center field doubled the lead.

Tristan Harley continued where Rob Hensey left off last night. Despite getting himself into some early trouble and giving up a single to Luis Acevedo to cut the lead to 2-1, Harley would work his way out of that jam and remain comfortable throughout his six innings pitched.

It was a pitching duel throughout, with the score remaining 2-1 through eight innings. But with bases loaded in the top of the 8th, Gabriel Maciel pulled through with a line drive RBI to right field, making it 3-1. The bullpen would hold off any potential Crushers comeback and in the bottom of the ninth inning, Parker Primeaux would earn the save with a nice and easy 1-2-3 inning.

With this win, the Miners have climbed back from a sloppy late May to Early June period and have gotten themselves back to over a .500 record on the season. A great achievement for a very talented Miners roster that's found their footing over the last several weeks. They look to sweep the Crushers in Avon, Ohio before travelling to Evansville to take on the Otters.

First pitch is scheduled at 6:15pm.

Fans can watch live on the Frontier League Network via HTN or listen on Mixlr. Streaming links are available at scminers.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2026

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