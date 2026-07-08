Hensey Tosses Complete-Game Shutout, Miners Stomp Crushers

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners (24-24) defeated the Lake Erie Crushers (22-30) 6-0 behind a complete-game shutout from All-Star Rob Hensey at ForeFront Field in Avon, Ohio.

The Miners got to work in the first inning, as after a Hunter D'Amato ground-ball single to the pitcher and an eight-pitch walk by Gabriel Maciel, Edwin Mateo pulled through with a two-run RBI fly-ball single to left field, giving the Miners an early 2-0 cushion. Little did the Miners and Crushers know that those two runs would put the game beyond reach early on.

Hensey (6-4) was fresh off his second Frontier League All-Star selection and an elite pitching performance against the red-hot New York Boulders, in which he allowed only one hit over seven innings. Hensey would produce another pitching gem, completing the game with two hits and five strikeouts. It is the second year in a row that a Miners pitcher has accomplished this feat, with Mike Reagan going the distance in a 12-0 win against the Ottawa Titans in June of last season.

While Hensey continued to shut down the Crushers' bats, the Miners kept piling on insurance. Sandro Gaston homered to left field in the top of the fourth, making it 3-0. Evan Berkey coming home after a wild pitch by Gauge Lockhart and Will Zimmerman's sac fly would add two more in the sixth. In the seventh, Lake Erie's left fielder, Sebastian Alexander, made a leaping web-gem catch that robbed Edwin Mateo of a grand slam. Mateo, however, was credited with a sac-fly on the play and collected his third RBI of the game, driving in Haiden Walters and leading the Miners to a 6-0 victory.

It was a game that the Miners couldn't have pictured any better. An elite starting-pitching performance resulted in a complete-game shutout by Rob Hensey, and the Miners found a way to score on scrappy sac-flies, a task they have struggled with for most of the season.

The Miners improve to 24-24 on the season with a month and a half still yet to play. They will look to take the second game of the series, with a noon first pitch time. Fans can watch live on the Frontier League Network via HTN or listen on Mixlr. Streaming links are available at scminers.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2026

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