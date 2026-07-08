Wild Things Win Fifth in a Row on Road in Florence Day Game

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - Washington has won a fifth-straight contest and on this nine-game road trip, as they came from behind once again to take the middle game in a morning affair in Florence, 6-3 over the Y'alls, using a three-run seventh and more strong pen work to finish the job.

Florence grabbed the game's first tally in the third on an RBI single by Marcus Brodil and re-took the lead in the bottom of the fourth after falling behind on Jeff Liquori's two-out, two-run homer in the top of the fourth. In their half the Y'alls plated two, scoring on an RBI triple by Tyler Shaneyfelt and on a wild pitch that brought Shaneyfelt in. Esteban Rodriguez was removed from the game after a leadoff single in the fifth, as he went four innings in his third start for Washington.

Colt Anderson took over for Washington after that single and got a zero, allowing Washington a chance to tie it in the sixth, which it did. Antonio Monroy homered to tie things at 3-3. Anderson worked a shutdown frame in the bottom of the sixth and Washington paid off that effort by scoring three in the seventh to take a 6-3 lead. After a leadoff walk and a fly out, catcher Billy Sullivan and Jeff Sabater posted back-to-back RBI doubles to put Washington in front. It was the first pro extra-base hit for Sullivan and the first pro RBI for Sabater, who both picked up with those swings their first RBI in a Wild Things' uniform. A third was added as Sabater scored from second on a groundout to first by Monroy.

Anderson pitched a scoreless seventh before being lifted after a leadoff walk in the eighth. Chad Coles came on and got Washington out of the eighth with a fly out and a double play, which was Washington's third of the day, matching their most turned in a game in 2026. Landon Ginn came on for the ninth and earned his seventh save of the season with a scoreless ninth, working around a two-out walk.

The win is Washington's 36th of the year, which temporarily gives them the most in the Frontier League with 35-15 Québec scheduled to play tonight at home against Brockton. The series has been secured and the Wild Things are 6-2 on the nine-game road trip with one game to play.

After getting the evening off, Washington and Florence will conclude the series tomorrow evening at 6:54 p.m. Washington's starting pitcher hasn't been announced while Florence has listed righty Casey Bargo as their probable starter.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2026

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