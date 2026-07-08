Bolts Drop Morning Contest in Schaumburg

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers pulled away in the middle innings, dealing the ThunderBolts an 11-8 loss at Wintrust Field Wednesday morning.

Both pitchers started strong as the game remained scoreless through the first three innings before the Boomers (24-28) broke the stalemate in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded and two outs, they got back-to-back singles from Alec Craig and Cole Smith to make it 3-0.

The ThunderBolts (27-24) were quick to respond. In the fifth, they loaded the bases on hits from Michael Sandle and Liam McArthur and a Jared Beebe walk. Victor Cerny brought home the first run on a sacrifice fly and Daryl Ruiz came up next with a three-run homer, putting the Bolts ahead 4-3.

The Boomers offense proved too much to handle, though, as they put crooked numbers on the board in four straight innings. They retook the lead for good with four runs in the fifth and added two more on a Banks Tolley home run in the sixth, extending their advantage to 9-4.

Despite the deficit, the ThunderBolts kept pushing. They scored twice in the seventh on RBI hits from Cerny and Ruiz, then scored another pair in the eighth. Josue Urdaneta hit an RBI double and scored on a Jared Beebe sacrifice fly.

The late Windy City runs weren't enough as Kellum Clark hit a final two-run single for Schaumburg, giving them 11 runs.

Kyle Moore (3-3) pitched 3.1 innings of relief for the win. Connor Blence (0-1) took the loss for the Bolts. The rookie went 4.1 innings and allowed five runs in his pro debut.

The rubber match of the three-game set is back in Crestwood on Thursday night, White Castle Wrestling Thursday at Ozinga Field, featuring a postgame show from EGO Pro Wrestling. Liam Hohenstein (0-1, 5.75) starts for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Cole Cook (2-6, 5.70). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2026

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