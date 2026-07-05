Four ThunderBolts Headed to Frontier League All-Star Game

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Frontier League announced the initial rosters for the 2026 All-Star Game on Sunday and the Windy City ThunderBolts were represented by four players: outfielder Michael Sandle, catcher Victor Cerny, infielder Jared Beebe and pitcher AJ Campbell.

Sandle will be making his second appearance in a Frontier League All-Star Game as he was also named a reserve outfielder last year. After taking a star turn in his first year with the Bolts, he has improved almost all of his stats in 2026. He finished the weekend with a .330 batting average and 32 RBIs and ranked seventh in the league with a .443 on-base percentage.

Cerny is also getting his second all-star nod. He was a reserve catcher for the Atlantic Conference squad last year as a member of the Ottawa Titans. This year, he has led the ThunderBolts in RBIs almost all season and enters the last week of the first half with a .296 batting average, eight homers and 38 runs batted in.

The other two Windy City all-stars are making their first appearance on the team. Jared Beebe and AJ Campbell, who were college teammates at Barton College, are both rookies on the ThunderBolts and have gotten their pro careers off to great starts. Beebe has a .331 batting average, five homers and 29 RBIs. Campbell allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of his first seven starts and ranks fifth in the Frontier League with five wins. He is tops on the ThunderBolts with a 4.47 ERA.

The four all-stars are the most for a ThunderBolts team since 2023 and the most in a game that they weren't hosting since they had four in 2017.

The Frontier League All-Star Game will be played at the Florence Y'alls' Thomas More Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, with the league's Home Run Derby scheduled for July 14. Tickets and more information on the festivities are available at florenceyalls.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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