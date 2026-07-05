Three Boulders Voted Frontier League All-Stars
Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that three of their players have been selected to participate in the 33rd Frontier League All-Star Game, scheduled for July 15th at Thomas More Stadium in Florence, KY.
Catcher Jason Agresti, the 2025 All-Star Game MVP, went into Sunday's action with a team-high .344 battng average and ranked second on the squad with 40 RBI's. The 30-year-old Agresti will be making his third Frontier League All-Star Game appearance, having also been chosen as a reserve in 2022 while playing for the New Jersey Jackals.
Second baseman Santino Rosso will play in his Ã¯Â¬Ârst Frontier League All-Star Game. The second-year Boulder has enjoyed a breakout Ã¯Â¬Ârst half of '26, leading the club with 48 RBI's through July 4 while batting .322 and hitting six home runs. Rosso, 24, ended June on a nine-game hitting streak, going 17-for-38 -- a .447 clip.
Righthander Jalon Long emerged last season as one of the top relief pitchers in the Frontier League and has earned his second consecutive All-Star nod. The 26-year-old, who signed with the Boulders in December, entered Sunday with a 3-1 record, three saves, and team-low 2.13 earned run average which ranked third best in the league.
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