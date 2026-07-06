Bird Dawgs Drop Finale 8-2 But Claim Series over Jackals

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - The New Jersey Jackals spoiled the sweep attempt Sunday afternoon, jumping out to a 5-0 first-inning lead and cruising to an 8-2 victory at Historic Grainger Stadium as Axel Andueza struggled with command, but the Down East Bird Dawgs still claimed the series two games to one and head into a six-game homestand against the New York Boulders with momentum at 23-28.

New Jersey wasted no time, as Alvaro Gonzalez singled in two runs and Dariel Gomez doubled home two more in the first before Gustavo Sosa added a solo homer in the second to push the lead to 5-0.

The Bird Dawgs chipped away with a run in the third when Trey Law scored on a passed ball and another in the fifth on a Kalae Harrison solo homer to cut it to 5-2, but Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch, Cesar Morrillo drove in a run on a bunt, and Isaac Bellony singled in a run in the sixth to close out the 8-2 final.

Andueza (3-5) took the loss, allowing eight runs on seven hits over five innings with four strikeouts and seven walks.

Elio Serrano (3-3) earned the win for New Jersey, allowing one earned run on four hits over five innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

The Bird Dawgs (23-28) open a six-game homestand against the New York Boulders on Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.







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