Bird Dawgs Drop Finale 8-2 But Claim Series over Jackals
Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The New Jersey Jackals spoiled the sweep attempt Sunday afternoon, jumping out to a 5-0 first-inning lead and cruising to an 8-2 victory at Historic Grainger Stadium as Axel Andueza struggled with command, but the Down East Bird Dawgs still claimed the series two games to one and head into a six-game homestand against the New York Boulders with momentum at 23-28.
New Jersey wasted no time, as Alvaro Gonzalez singled in two runs and Dariel Gomez doubled home two more in the first before Gustavo Sosa added a solo homer in the second to push the lead to 5-0.
The Bird Dawgs chipped away with a run in the third when Trey Law scored on a passed ball and another in the fifth on a Kalae Harrison solo homer to cut it to 5-2, but Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch, Cesar Morrillo drove in a run on a bunt, and Isaac Bellony singled in a run in the sixth to close out the 8-2 final.
Andueza (3-5) took the loss, allowing eight runs on seven hits over five innings with four strikeouts and seven walks.
Elio Serrano (3-3) earned the win for New Jersey, allowing one earned run on four hits over five innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
The Bird Dawgs (23-28) open a six-game homestand against the New York Boulders on Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.
Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026
- It's Cerda Time; Closer Grabs Two Saves as Otters Sweep DH - Evansville Otters
- Bird Dawgs Drop Finale 8-2 But Claim Series over Jackals - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Three Titans Named to 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game - Ottawa Titans
- Wild Things Swipe Game 1 of DH Behind Six-Run Fifth - Washington Wild Things
- ValleyCats RF Dylan Broderick to Start 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Pindel and Riedel Tabbed as All-Stars - Schaumburg Boomers
- AJ Wright Homers Twice in Rubber Match Loss - Ottawa Titans
- Three Bird Dawgs Named to 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Miners Win Back to Back Series off the Back of Brothers - Sussex County Miners
- Four ThunderBolts Headed to Frontier League All-Star Game - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Five Otters Named to 2026 All-Star Game Roster - Evansville Otters
- Gage Vailes, Jose Alvarez Voted 2026 All-Stars - Gateway Grizzlies
- Florence Earns Three Y'all Star Selections - Florence Y'alls
- Three Boulders Voted Frontier League All-Stars - New York Boulders
- Los Loros de la Costa Erie Sneak out with 9-8 Sunday Win - Lake Erie Crushers
- ThunderBolts Fall Just Short of Sweep - Windy City ThunderBolts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Bird Dawgs Stories
- Bird Dawgs Drop Finale 8-2 But Claim Series over Jackals
- Three Bird Dawgs Named to 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game
- Adams Lights up Independence Day with Walk-off Homer, Bird Dawgs Stun Jackals, 9-8
- Bird Dawgs Break Franchise Hit Record, Demolish Jackals, 22-6
- Bird Dawgs Cruise to 7-1 Victory over Jackals, Snap Five-Series Losing Streak