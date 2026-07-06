Late Offense Nets Washington Doubleheader, Series Sweep

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Il. - The Washington Wild Things, after taking the front end of the doubleheader Sunday in comeback fashion from down 6-0, came back to win again and sweep both the twinbill and the series with a win from down 3-0 Sunday in the nightcap at Wintrust Field. Washington used a five-run fifth to surge ahead and take the finale 9-4.

Zander Sechrist had some free passes bite him in his return to the mound as a starter after a relief appearance in between starts. Sechrist allowed three runs over 4.1 innings with just four hits scattered in his time on the mound. He left in favor of Chad Coles in the fifth, who induced a double play on his first pitch to get Washington and Sechrist a shutdown inning in the fifth after the Wild Things scored two to get on the board in the top half on an RBI single by Benjamin Rosengard and a sac fly by Jeff Liquori.

The Wild Things grabbed five in the fifth. Cole Fowler singled to start the rally and went to second when Billy Sullivan, making his Wild Things' debut, was hit by a pitch after pulling back a sac bunt attempt. Kyle Edwards moved both runners with a sac bunt and both scored on a single by Antonio Monroy, the second run coming in on a throwing error to home by Banks Tolley for Schaumburg. That gave Washington a 4-3 lead. Anthony Brocato then singled home a run and scored on a wild pitch during the next plate appearance after stealing second and going to third on a throwing error. Jeff Liquori doubled home Andrew Czech from first after Czech walked.

With Washington up 7-4, Coles was tagged for a run in the sixth before Monroy doubled home a pair in the seventh to make it 9-4. Michael Foltz Jr. worked his second scoreless inning of the doubleheader to finish the win, Washington's 34th of the year.

The nine-game road trip continues Tuesday in Florence, Kentucky, with the first of three in the evening against the Y'alls.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.