Pindel and Riedel Tabbed as All-Stars

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that pitchers Buddie Pindel and Caleb Riedel have been chosen to represent the team at the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game.

"We are very excited for both Buddie and Caleb," said Schaumburg manager Jamie Bennett. "Both guys have worked very hard to get where they are and are very deserving of this recognition. They have been an important part of this team since joining and we are proud to have them representing the Boomers as all stars this year."

Pindel is a starting pitcher and owns a 5-2 record to go with a 3.10 ERA in 10 starts entering Sunday afternoon. The right-hander ranks fifth in the league in ERA and wins. Pindel had logged 61 innings, third in the league, and has thrown at least six innings in eight of his 10 outings and owns six quality starts this season including each of his last two outings. Pindel has not allowed an earned run in 15.1 innings entering his start against Washington in game two of today's doubleheader. The Las Vegas, Nev. native also owns an overall scoreless streak of 11.2 innings. Pindel owns a 7-2 record for the Boomers over 14 starts.

Riedel has served as the closer for the Boomers this season and leads the team with 18 appearances. The left-handed hurler is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and has recorded 31 strikeouts over 19.1 innings of work. Riedel is 5-of-6 in save opportunities and is tied for the seventh most saves in the league. The Omaha, Neb. native has retired the first batter he has faced in 15 of his outings, the highest percentage on the team. Riedel is striking out a team best 13.8 batters per nine innings and leads the team in strikeout rate at 34.2 percent.

Pindel and Riedel are in their first full season with the Boomers after being acquired via trade from Windy City at the transaction deadline in August of 2025. Pindel was previously an All-Star in 2024 with Windy City while Riedel will make his first career appearance at the event during his third year in the Frontier League. The Florence Y'Alls are serving as the host of this year's all-star events. The game will take place on July 15.

The Boomers (23-25) own the second best ERA in the league this season and play six games next week leading into the all-star break with six at home. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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