ValleyCats Pitching Stellar in Split with Brockton

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats received stellar pitching all day long and split a doubleheader with the Brockton Rox thanks to a 2-1 win in the nightcap in front of a fun and boisterous 1,698 who came to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for the kickoff of Shark Week on July 5.

Noah Estrella twirled six innings of two-hit, four-strikeout, scoreless ball to start before turning things over to the bullpen. Noel Soto, who debuted with a hitless and scoreless inning of relief in the opener, came on for his second appearance of the day and picked up his first professional save for the ValleyCats with a strikeout and a pop-up.

Ranko Stevonovic paced Tri-City (21-29) at the plate in the second game with a 3-for-3 night with two doubles and an RBI in the bottom of the second.

Dylan Broderick, who was announced as the starting right fielder for the Atlantic Conference in next week's Frontier League All-Star Game, was 3-for-3 in the five-game series finale. He was 5-for-6 on the day, raising his average 22 points to .325 on the season.

Former ValleyCat Ben Smith was strong in the start for Brockton, going 3.1 innings and allowing just two runs on four hits for Brockton (24-27).

The ValleyCats came up just short in another pitchers' duel in the opener that went to the Rox. That one was also a 2-1 game.

Quinn Hocom had his second strong start in a row for the ValleyCats, with six full innings of four-hit ball. He allowed two earned runs, walked three, and struck out two.

RJ Stinson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth for Tri-City.

Jimmy Gilleran gave up just one run in 6.1 innings as he struck out three for the Rox. Brockton travels to Quebec for a three-game series starting on Tuesday.

After an off-day tomorrow, the ValleyCats finish off the current six-game homestand at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium with a three-game series against the Trios -Rivieres Aigles from Tuesday, July 7, through Thursday, July 9. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. each night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. throughout the series.

The ValleyCats continue to strongly encourage fans to use TCValleyCats.com for the best prices on tickets and to avoid inflated prices and fees from third-party sites.

Tuesday, July 7, highlights top local athletes with the Section 2 Night of Champions presented by Garelick Farms.

The 'Cats have a special night in store for Wednesday, July 8 as the All-Veteran Group parachute team will dive into the stadium to deliver the game ball for Veterans & Military Appreciation Night presented by Hudson Valley Credit Union. Active military, veterans, and their immediate families can get complimentary tickets by contacting the Box Office (518-629-2287). Details and registration is available at tcvalleycats.com/militarynight.

Postgame Fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota cap off the series on Thursday, July 9, which is the ValleyCats' True Crime Night. The team will also celebrate the Hudson River's geographic, economic, and cultural influence, with Tri-City's "Los Puentes" specialty jersey identity, which recognizes the role that bridges play in connecting New York's Capital Region. In reverence to the physical connection bridges form, Tri-City aims to use baseball's connective tissue to span cultural divides and celebrate the region's diversity through a shared experience.

The three games are the final chance to catch the team in action until they return for a six-game homestand starting on July 21 against Ottawa.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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