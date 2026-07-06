Three Titans Named to 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League has announced its rosters for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game in Florence, Kentucky, home of the Florence Y'alls, on Wednesday, July 15. The Titans will be represented by infielder AJ Wright, right-handed pitcher Eric Pardinho, and right-handed pitcher Brett Garcia at the first announcement, with a chance to have more added when each conference's managers select the final players in the coming week.

The teams were voted on by the league's managers, coaches, broadcasters, general managers, and local media.

Wright, 29, is heading to his third All-Star Game as a member of the Titans after representing the Club in both 2022 and 2024. One of Ottawa's most productive hitters in 2026, Wright is batting a team-leading .335 with seven home runs and 37 RBI through the Club's first 50 games. He opened the season with a 15-game on-base streak and currently carries both a five-game hitting streak and an eight-game on-base streak. Wright also leads the Titans with 18 multi-hit games and 11 contests with two or more RBI.

In 2025, Wright hit .245 with a team-high 23 doubles, ten home runs, and 55 RBI across 91 games. He closed the season on a 14-game on-base streak while compiling 21 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI performances.

A native of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Wright is currently in his sixth professional season. A franchise cornerstone in Ottawa, he is the Club's all-time leader in games played (418), runs scored (327), hits (438), walks (267), doubles (100), home runs (56), and RBI (255).

Pardinho, 25, earns his first All-Star selection in his first season with the Titans after spending parts of eight years in professional baseball, most recently in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Since joining Ottawa in early June, the right-hander has gone 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA in seven appearances (six starts), striking out 43 and walking just 11 over 40.1 innings.

On June 30, Pardinho tossed eight perfect innings in a rain-shortened victory, earning credit for the first no-hitter in franchise history. The Brazilian right-hander struck out eight and did not allow a hit or walk, recording the sixth no-hitter in Ottawa professional baseball history. He has struck out seven or more batters in five of his seven outings with the Titans.

The native of Lucélia, Brazil, split the 2025 season between the Florida Complex League Blue Jays, Single-A Dunedin, and Triple-A Buffalo, appearing in 21 games and striking out 31 batters over 24.2 innings.

Originally signed by Toronto as an international free agent in July 2017, Pardinho received a $1.4 million signing bonus as one of the top-ranked international prospects in his class. He quickly became one of the organization's premier pitching prospects, reaching Single-A as an 18-year-old and earning recognition for his advanced pitch ability and electric arm.

Internationally, Pardinho has represented Brazil on several occasions, first garnering worldwide attention when he pitched for the Brazilian National Team at just 15 years old during the World Baseball Classic qualifiers. He also helped Brazil capture a silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games and made an appearance for his country at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Garcia, 26, is also making his first All-Star appearance after being destined for the nomination last year before getting picked up. In his second season with the Titans, Garcia is 0-3 with eight saves and a 1.71 ERA in 21 appearances, striking out 32 while issuing just ten walks across 21 innings.

The La Mirada, California, native got off to a strong start in Ottawa in 2025, posting a 2-2 record with three saves and a 5.74 ERA in 11 appearances. Over 15.2 innings, Garcia allowed ten earned runs on 13 hits while walking three and striking out 22.

Garcia did not allow an earned run in six of his appearances and recorded multiple strikeouts in four outings. During his first homestand with the Titans, he collected a win and three saves while striking out 13 batters over 5.2 innings.

On June 11 of last year, Garcia became the second member of the Titans' 2025 roster to have his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays. Assigned to the Florida Complex League, he went 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA in Rookie ball before earning a promotion to High-A Vancouver, where he posted a 1-1 record with a 1.74 ERA over 10.1 innings for the Canadians.

The Titans' three initial All-Star selections mark the fifth consecutive season in which the Club has had at least two players or more named to the Frontier League All-Star Game.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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