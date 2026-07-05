Gage Vailes, Jose Alvarez Voted 2026 All-Stars

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies are pleased to announce that pitcher Gage Vailes and catcher Jose Alvarez have been voted by the Frontier League's managers, coaches, general managers, broadcasters, and local media to participate in the 2026 Y'All Star Game in Florence, Kentucky the week of July 13.

"I'm really happy for both Gage and Jose," Grizzlies manager Kyle Gaedele said. "Both of these guys are extremely deserving, and I'm proud of what they've accomplished."

Originally from Marietta, Georgia, Vailes is in the midst of his best season with the Grizzlies in 2026, his third with the club overall. He currently ranks second among all active qualifying pitchers in the Frontier League with a 2.51 ERA and 1.010 WHIP, while also limiting opposing hitters to a .208 batting average, the third-best mark among active qualifying arms. In addition, Vailes boasts 52 strikeouts in 57 and one-third innings to place inside the league's top-10 in both categories, and most-recently tossed seven and two-thirds innings with eight strikeouts and no walks against the Frontier League-leading Québec Capitales on Friday night.

"Gage has continued to get better every season he's been with us," Gaedele added. "He's a true competitor who attacks hitters with conviction every time he takes the mound, and it's great to see that hard work recognized."

Alvarez, who is also in his third season with the Grizzlies, has continued to shine behind the plate in 2026, as he is voted a Midwest Conference All-Star for the second consecutive season. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native is batting .329 for Gateway this season to lead all qualifying hitters on the club, and has added nine doubles and 14 RBIs in 36 games. A consistent presence at the plate, Alvarez's .329 batting average currently ranks as the second-best mark among all catchers in the Midwest Conference, and has a hit in 31 of his 36 games played while reaching base safely in all but one contest this year.

"Jose earning his second all-star selection says a lot about the player he is," Gaedele said. "He continues to prove why he's one of the best catchers in this league. His consistency, leadership, and ability to control the game behind the plate have been invaluable to our club."

The Grizzlies return to action tonight in the series finale against the Québec Capitales. Ty Good will take the mound for Gateway against Kirkwood, Missouri, native Jack Eisenbarger, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Arsenal BG Ballpark.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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