Los Loros de la Costa Erie Sneak out with 9-8 Sunday Win

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - Los Loros De La Costa Erie (22-29) squeaked out a slim 9-8 win against the Windy City ThunderBolts (26-23) to salvage a game in the series.

Los Loros were initially slated to start with LHP Edwin Sanchez, but substantial rain before the game inhibited the pregame routine for both starting pitchers, so RHP Adam Brouwer began the game on the bump for Costa Erie.

In the bottom of the 2nd, DH Samuel Benjamin and C Nick Chavez laced RBI singles and plated three runs to take an early 3-0 lead, their biggest lead at any point during the series with Windy City.

Brouwer was fantastic in his three innings of work. He surrendered just two hits and kept the game 3-0 Loros by the time he exited. Edwin Sanchez entered in the top of the 4th and picked up right where Brouwer left off.

Los Loros got a massive swing from Benjamin again in the bottom of the 5th. He cranked an opposite field grand slam to put Costa Erie up big, 7-0.

However, the ThunderBolts punched back the very next inning. Carlos Pena and Victor Cerny had run-producing hits against Sanchez to get on the board, but the big swing came from Robbie Ayers, who did not start the game. He hit a blast over the left field wall for a three-run homer, and the Bolts made it a 7-5 game just like that.

Costa Erie responded with a home run of their own from 3B Pavin Parks, a two-run shot for his 12th of the year (which surpasses the highest season total from 2025 held by Scout Knotts). His homer put los Loros up 9-5.

In the top of the 8th, LHP Branden Noriega got himself into some trouble. After allowing the first five hitters to reach, Jared Lemieux went to his closer to try and slow down the threat.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger came in and induced a huge 4-6-3 double play to get two outs on the board with the tying run standing at third base with two outs. Sittinger struck out 2B Tre Hondras to end the inning and maintain the 9-8 lead.

In the 9th, the Bolts put a man on second base against Sittinger, but he turned the tide and got the final two outs to give the Crushers a narrow 9-8 win in the series finale.

Edwin Sanchez (4-2) was awarded the win. Blaze Wilcenski (0-1) was pinned with the loss. Brandyn Sittinger (7) put down the two-inning save.

The Crushers have an off day Monday before resuming the homestand on a $2 Tuesday against the Sussex County Miners. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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