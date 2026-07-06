Slammers Drop Doubleheader to Otters

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers came up short in both games of Sunday's Independence Day doubleheader, falling 2-1 in the opener before dropping the nightcap 2-0 to the Evansville Otters at Slammers Stadium.

Game one was a tightly contested pitchers' duel, with runs at a premium throughout the afternoon. The Slammers broke through in the sixth inning when Ian Battipaglia launched a solo home run, cutting Evansville's lead to one. Joliet threatened to rally in the late innings but was unable to push across the tying run as the Otters held on for the 2-1 victory.

The nightcap featured another low-scoring battle as both pitching staffs kept opposing offenses in check. Evansville scored twice while limiting the Slammers' offense, handing Joliet a 2-0 loss to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Despite the pair of setbacks, the Slammers received another strong pitching performance and remained within striking distance in both contests.

The Slammers will be back in action on Tuesday, July 7th against the Mississippi Mud Monsters at Slammers Stadium.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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