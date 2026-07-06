Boomers Swept by Washington

Published on July 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers held leads in both contests but were swept by the Washington Wild Things in a Sunday doubleheader as well as the weekend series at Wintrust Field.

GAME ONE: WASHINGTON 8, SCHAUMBURG 6

Schaumburg scored five runs in the first inning and built a 6-0 lead only to watch Washington come back and win by plating eight unanswered including six runs in the fifth to steal the opener.

Anthony Calarco put the Boomers ahead with a bases loaded double to score two in the bottom of the first. Kyle Fitzgerald followed with a sacrifice fly and with two outs Will Prater slugged his third homer of the season. Kellum Clark singled home a run in the second to push the lead out to 6-0. Washington scored twice in the fourth before taking the lead in the fifth. The final out of the game came when Cole Turney just missed a two-run homer which would have tied the game, flying out to the wall in right.

Washington finished with 13 hits in the opener. Ross Thompson worked into the fifth but Holland Townes suffered the defeat. Alec Craig record a pair of hits as the Boomers totaled seven. Schaumburg also drew six walks in the contest. Clark reached base four times.

GAME TWO: WASHINGTON 9, SCHAUMBURG 4

A similar story transpired in the second game as the Boomers led 3-0 only to see Washington score seven straight including five in the sixth.

The Boomers scored in the first inning for the second straight game. Craig was hit by a pitch to begin the game and Calarco walked with one away. Clark notched the first hit of the game, a single to plate Craig and hand the Boomers a 1-0 edge. The lead grew to 3-0 on a two-run single from Craig in the fourth. Washington drew within a run by scoring twice in the fifth and took the lead behind the five run sixth. Craig drove home his third run of the game in the bottom of the sixth and the Boomers brought the tying run to the plate but hit into a double play.

Craig reached base four times and drove home three. Prater reached base on three occasions as the Boomers finished with six hits. Washington racked up 16 hits in the second game. Buddie Pindel allowed two runs in five innings and saw a scoreless streak of 15.2 innings come to a close in the fifth. Jack Snyder suffered the loss in relief.

The Boomers (23-27) will take Monday off before opening the final week prior to the All-Star break on Tuesday night at Windy City in a 6:30pm contest. All six games next week will be divisional contests. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2026

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