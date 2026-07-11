Late Runs Cost Boomers in Series Opener

Published on July 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies scored six times over their final three trips to the plate to record an 8-5 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field on Friday night in the opener of the final series prior to the All-Star break.

Gateway built a 2-0 lead with single runs in each of the first two innings. Schaumburg consistently placed runners on base and left the bases loaded in the second and fourth before finally breaking through in the sixth. Kyle Fitzgerald led off with a walk and Will Prater followed with a single. Alec Craig put the Boomers on the board with a one-out RBI single. Cole Smith followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Anthony Calarco slapped a single up the middle to plate Craig with the go-ahead run. The lead did not last long as Gateway tied the game with an unearned run in the seventh and jumped ahead behind three runs in the eighth and two additional notched in the ninth. Calarco obliterated his 10th homer of the season in the bottom of the ninth, a two-run blast, but Gateway was able to finish out the decision.

Ross Thompson started and allowed just the two early runs in a quality outing. Thompson allowed six hits while striking out six in six innings of work. Holland Townes suffered the loss in relief. The Boomers finished with nine hits and also drew nine walks but left 11 men on base. Calarco finished with three hits and three RBIs. Fitzgerald and Prater both logged two hits.

The Boomers (25-29) continue the series on Saturday night with another 6:30pm contest. Saturday night is Superhero Night presented by PREMIER Design & Build Group. Superheroes will be on the concourse available for photo opportunities along with many more superhero themed events. The July 11 game is presented by 95 WIIL ROCK. All-Star RHP Buddie Pindel (5-2, 3.14) is slated to make the start against RHP Ty Good (4-1, 5.51). Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2026

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