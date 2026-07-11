Bird Dawgs Fall, 6-1, as Boulders Even Series at Two

Published on July 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs at bat

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs at bat(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, NC - An 89-minute rain delay disrupted Wes Albert's strong start, and the New York Boulders pulled away with three runs in the eighth on back-to-back home runs to even the series at two games apiece with a 6-1 victory at Historic Grainger Stadium Friday night, dropping the Bird Dawgs to 25-30.

New York struck first in the third with two runs on a Julian Boyd error-aided score and a Jason Agresti RBI groundout to lead 2-0.

Jacob Corson pulled one back for Down East with an RBI single up the middle in the fifth to cut it to 2-1, but the Boulders put the game away in the eighth as Aaron Simmons and Kyle Hess hit back-to-back home runs and Norris McClure singled in a run to push the lead to 5-1. Simmons added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to close out the 6-1 final.

Albert was sharp through two scoreless innings before a 90-minute rain delay ended his night, having allowed just one hit and one walk. Mike Hansell (0-1) took the loss in relief, allowing one earned run over one inning with two walks and one strikeout.

Garrett Peters (4-3) earned the win, remaining in the game through the delay and allowing one run on seven hits over five innings with four strikeouts and one walk. Anthony Leak closed it out with four scoreless innings, allowing one hit with one walk and one strikeout to collect the save.

The Bird Dawgs (25-30) look to retake the series lead Saturday, July 11, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

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