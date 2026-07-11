Titans Rally Late, Take Opener over ValleyCats

Published on July 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Myles Smith

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Myles Smith(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - A three-run eighth powered the Ottawa Titans (28-25) to a 4-2 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats (22-31) on Friday, extending the winning streak to three in a row.

Kaleb Hill (ND, 3-3) made quick work of the ValleyCats with a 1-2-3 first, needing just seven pitches.

The Titans got off to a quick start when Taylor Wright reached on an error and moved into scoring position on a stolen base. Jackie Urbaez brought home the opening run of the game with an RBI double.

Hill kept rolling through three innings, allowing no hits and just one base runner.

In the fourth, Hill plunked Amani Larry, and Kai Moody singled to put runners on the corners. Max Mandler tied the game at one with an RBI single.

The ValleyCats took the lead in the seventh when Ranko Stevanovic drove one deep over the left field wall to make it 2-1. Hill allowed a single, then struck out the next batter to close out his day. He went six and one-third innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six. The all-star ends the first half with six quality starts in 12 appearances this season.

Kevin Miranda (win, 3-2) came in to finish the seventh and worked the eighth as well, tossing one and two-thirds innings of hitless ball.

Down 2-1, the Titans retook the lead for good in the eighth. AJ Wright launched a 408-foot solo shot to centre to tie it on his team-leading eighth homer of the year. After Jake Steels was plunked, Myles Smith poked a go-ahead RBI double to left, making it 3-2. Smith then stole third, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Hunter Stokely pushed the lead to 4-2.

Brett Garcia (save, 0-3) closed out the game, picking up his ninth save of the season.

Noel Soto (loss, 0-1) took the loss, allowing all three runs in the eighth.

Jackie Urbaez went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI double, AJ Wright tied the game with a solo shot, and Myles Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk and two doubles, including the go-ahead two-bagger.

The Ottawa Titans continue the final week of the first half of the season with the second of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Following a four-day break, the Titans will continue the homestand next weekend to start the second half against the Down East Bird Dawgs. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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