Crushers Rained out in Washington, Doubleheader Saturday

Published on July 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Washington, PA - The Lake Erie Crushers and Washington Wild Things were washed out on Friday night in Washington due to rain and thunderstorms.

The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, July 11th with game one beginning at 5:05pm ET. Game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can stream Crushers games home and on the road live on HomeTeam Network. Zane Bloom will have the call tomorrow and Sunday.







Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2026

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