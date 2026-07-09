Crushers Quieted by Miners Bullpen in Loss

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - July 8, 2026 - The Lake Erie Crushers (22-31) were stifled again offensively by the Sussex County Miners (25-25) on a Wednesday afternoon at ForeFront Field, dropping the middle game of the series 3-1.

The Miners got on the board with two runs in the opening inning just like they did on Tuesday. A sacrifice fly and two-out RBI single against RHP Fraynel Nova put Sussex County up 2-0 before the Crushers took to the bat.

The Crushers cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the 2nd with an RBI single from 2B Luis Acevedo. Lake Erie trailed 2-1, and Nova settled down in the front end of the piggyback. Nova finished off four innings of work giving up just the two runs before being lifted in the 5th for LHP Brandon Scott.

Scott kept the pace of putting zeroes on the scoreboard in the middle innings, but Miners' starter RHP Tristan Harley also maintained that pace. The 2-1 score remained until the top of the 8th inning when LF Gabriel Maciel singled with two outs against RHP Christian Scafidi to give the Miners an added insurance run.

Lake Erie went quietly against the Sussex County bullpen, managing just one baserunner, and the 3-1 score would hold as final.

Tristan Harley got the win, and Fraynel Nova was pinned with the loss. Miners' reliever Parker Primeaux went 1-2-3 in the 9th to log the save.

The Crushers finish this nine-game homestand tomorrow against the Miners at 6:30pm for another Thirsty Thursday presented by Market Garden Brewery. Fans can enjoy $2.50 select draft beers all night long. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2026

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