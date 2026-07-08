Wednesday's Game Suspended in Ninth Inning, to Resume Thursday at 6 p.m.
Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - Wednesday afternoon's game between the Bird Dawgs and the New York Boulders has been suspended with New York leading 7-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. The Boulders scored two runs in the top of the ninth on a Jimmy Costin wild pitch and a Jason Agresti RBI single to take the lead, which is why the game is suspended and not final, because New York had an extra turn at the plate Down East had not completed.
The game will resume Thursday, July 9, at 6 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium, with the Bird Dawgs coming to bat needing two runs to tie. The regularly scheduled Game Three of the six-game series will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the resumed game and will be played as a seven-inning contest.
To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
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