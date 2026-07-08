Bolts Beat Schaumburg in Tenth

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts battled through 10 innings before earning a dramatic 4-3 walk-off victory against the Schaumburg Boomers Tuesday night at Ozinga Field.

Windy City (27-23) started off hot immediately. Daryl Ruiz singled in Justin Fogel to score a first-inning run for the Bolts.

The Boomers (23-28) tied the game with a run in the third due to a leadoff single and a pair of ThunderBolts errors.

The Bolts responded with back-to-back doubles to begin the next half inning. After a leadoff double from Fogel, Jared Beebe collected his second hit of the day, a double to score Fogel from second to restore the ThunderBolts lead.

After the middle innings were dominated by both starters, Schaumburg tied the game again in the top of the seventh off of the third ThunderBolts error of the ball game.

Then after the Boomers took the lead on a Kellum Clark RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, the Bolts bounced back. In the bottom of the eighth, Liam McArthur's RBI single scored Ruiz from third base, tying the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Bolts capitalized on another scoring opportunity. With the bases loaded and Robbie Ayers up to bat, Michael Sandle scored on a wild pitch.

Dante Maietta's quality start kept the Bolts within striking distance before the bullpen combined to hold Schaumburg to two late runs. Justin Lovell (4-1) earned the victory after recording the final outs in the top of the 10th. Tanner Shears (0-2) took the loss.

The series moves to Schaumburg for the middle game with Connor Blence making his pro debut on the mound for the Bolts. Cole Zaffiro (0-2, 7.42) gets the call for the Boomers. First pitch from Wintrust Field is scheduled for 11:00 am CDT and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2026

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