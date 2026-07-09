ValleyCats Honor Vets and Military, Fall to Aigles
Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats jumped out to a quick lead, but couldn't sustain it in a 13-5 loss to the Trois-Rivières Aigles in front of 2,511 who were on hand to honor Veterans and the Military and see the All Veterans Group parachute team dive into Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to deliver the game ball on July 8.
RJ Stinson was 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and a two solen bases for Tri-City (22-30). Max Mandler added a two-run single in the bottom of the first as the ValleyCats jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Aigles came back.
Emmanuel Tapia was 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs, and four driven in for the Aigles (17-34).
Postgame Fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota cap off the series on Thursday, July 9, which is also the ValleyCats' True Crime Night. The team will also celebrate the Hudson River's geographic, economic, and cultural influence, with Tri-City's "Los Puentes" specialty jersey identity, which recognizes the role that bridges play in connecting New York's Capital Region. In reverence to the physical connection bridges form, Tri-City aims to use baseball's connective tissue to span cultural divides and celebrate the region's diversity through a shared experience.
The game is the final chance to catch the team in action at The Joe before the All-Star Break until they return for a six-game homestand starting on July 21 against Ottawa.
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