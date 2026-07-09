Offence Erupts, Titans Take Series over Jackals

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Jake Steels

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Jake Steels(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - For the first time in almost a month, the Ottawa Titans (27-25) took a series, defeating the New Jersey Jackals (25-26) 13-5 on Wednesday night.

Caleb Debban (loss, 1-2) struggled early as the Titans put up a huge four-run first. With two gone and the bases loaded, Thomas Ferroggiaro stepped up and launched a 370ft grand slam over the left-field wall. The second home run of the year for the rookie marked the Titans' second grand slam as a team this season.

After a 1-2-3 first, Ky Hampton (ND, 1-1) allowed an RBI double off the bat of Aneudis Mordan in the second to make it 4-1.

The Titans got that run right back as Jackie Urbaez lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring Mitsuki Fukuda to make it 5-1.

In the bottom of the third, the Titans kept their foot on the gas. Myles Smith and Jake Steels were both hit by pitches, and Ferroggiaro drew a walk to load the bases.

Carter Claerhout worked a walk to bring in a run, and Daniel McElveny smacked a two-run double to make it 8-1. Fukuda brought in a run on a force out to cap off the Titans' second four-run inning of the night, making it 9-1.

Hampton found himself in a bases-loaded jam to start the fifth. One run came in on a hit-by-pitch, another on a walk, and Felix Stevens singled to bring in two, making it 9-5.

Heitor Tokar (win, 2-2) came in to shut things down and escaped with the bases loaded.

The Titans got those runs back and more, putting up their third four-run inning in the seventh. Steels cleared the bases with a three-run double, and Smith singled to make it 13-5.

Tokar, Michael Vilchez, Jack Kalisky, and Ted Stuka combined for four and two-thirds innings of shutout baseball, allowing no hits and just two walks.

Thomas Ferroggiaro crushed a grand slam and scored twice while also taking a free pass. Daniel McElveny went 2-for-5 while driving in two. Jake Steeles put up threes across the box score, going 3-for-3 with a double, hit by pitch, and walk - while picking up three RBI and scoring three runs.

The Ottawa Titans continue the final week of the first half of the season with the finale of a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After the series with the Jackals, the Tri-City ValleyCats come to town prior to the All-Star break. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2026

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