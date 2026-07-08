Eight-Run Fifth Powers Titans to Victory

Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Myles Smith

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Myles Smith(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Back home to start a season-long nine-game homestand, the Ottawa Titans (26-25) erupted for eight runs in the fifth inning to defeat the New Jersey Jackals (25-25) by a 10-6 final on Tuesday night.

The Jackals got off to a hot start, plating three runs in the first - headlined by a Martin Figueroa two-run homer.

The Titans answered right back in the bottom half. Taylor Wright worked a leadoff walk and stole second, and Thomas Ferroggiaro moved him to third on a groundout to first.

On a night dedicated to AJ Wright, he got the scoring started with an RBI single to left, making it 3-1.

Still in the first, Jake Steels singled to put two on, and a wild pitch moved both into scoring position. Myles Smith lifted a sacrifice fly to deep centre, bringing home a run to make it a one-run game.

Evan Grills (win, 1-0) made his return for his third stint in his adopted hometown. After a shaky first inning, the southpaw settled in and delivered four consecutive scoreless frames.

Smith saved a pair of runs in the third inning, robbing Alvaro Gonzalez of a home run at the fence.

The Titans blew the game open in the fifth, matching a season high with eight runs in the inning. Mitsuki Fukuda singled on the first pitch he saw, and Taylor Wright followed with a double to put two in scoring position. Ferroggiaro drew a walk to load the bases, and AJ Wright was hit by a pitch to bring in a run, tying the game 3-3.

With two out and the bases still loaded, Smith cleared them with a double to give the Titans a 6-3 lead.

Jackie Urbaez singled to drive in one, and Daniel McEleveny reached on an error to make it 8-3. Fukuda singled again to make it 9-3, and a wild pitch with the bases loaded capped the eight-run fifth, making it 10-3.

Connor Maryniak (ND, 3-0) got the start for the Jackals but left with an injury in the fifth. Nyan Hernandez (loss, 2-3) came on in relief, recording just one out in the inning and allowing four runs.

The Jackals got to Grills again in the sixth, as two runs scored following back-to-back walks to start the inning. Liu Fuenmayor allowed a solo shot in the eighth to close out the Jackals' scoring at six.

After beginning the year in Mexico, Grills went six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, walking four, and striking out nine.

Taylor Wright went 2-for-3 with a double, AJ Wright drove in two while scoring twice, and Fukuda went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Smith was dominant on both sides of the ball, saving two runs with a home run robbery while going 2-for-4 with a career-high four RBI.

The Ottawa Titans continue the final week of the first half of the season with the second of a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After the series with the Jackals, the Tri-City ValleyCats come to town prior to the All-Star break. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.