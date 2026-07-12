Fast Start, Dominant Pitching Guide Titans to Fourth Straight Win

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Thomas Ferroggiaro

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder Thomas Ferroggiaro(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (29-25) used a quick offensive start and lights-out pitching to defeat the Tri-City ValleyCats (22-33) by a 5-1 final on Saturday, extending the winning streak to four in a row.

The Titans started hot yet again. Taylor Wright took a free pass and stole both second and third base, and AJ Wright sent one deep to right, bringing him in on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Eric Pardinho (win, 3-4) got the start facing off against the ValleyCats for the third time this season. He looked sharp early, facing the minimum through three.

In the second, Hunter Stokely and Chris Davis each reached on two-out walks. Michael Fuhrman popped up in the infield, but Ian Walters dropped the ball, bringing in a run to make it 2-0. Taylor Wright cashed one in on an RBI single to make it 3-0, and stole his third base of the day, number 22 on the season.

The Titans kept their foot on the gas in the third. Myles Smith walked and stole second, and Thomas Ferroggiaro drove him in with an RBI triple to make it 4-0.

David Glancy kicked off the fourth with a walk and swiped second. With two away, Brayden Jobert put the ValleyCats on the board with an RBI double.

Ferroggiaro was back at it in the fifth, sending an RBI single to centre, extending the Titans' lead to 5-1.

Both Chad Gartland (loss, 4-2) and Eric Pardinho were finished after five. Gartland allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks, while Pardinho allowed one run on just two hits and two walks.

Luis Misla (ND, 1-3) looked excellent out of the pen for the ValleyCats, allowing no hits and just two walks through three innings.

Yohanse Morel, Michael Vilchez, Liu Fuenmayor, and Ted Stuka held down the fort for the Titans, allowing no runs over four innings and just one hit.

Fuenmayor worked himself into a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, but a 5-4-3 double play let him escape untouched.

Taylor Wright went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run, an RBI, and three stolen bases. AJ Wright went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Thomas Ferroggiaro went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.

The Ottawa Titans end the final week of the first half of the season with the finale of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Following a four-day break, the Titans will continue the homestand next weekend to start the second half against the Down East Bird Dawgs. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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