Wild Things Drop Game One as Six-Game Streak Snapped

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things dropped game one of the Saturday twinbill to the Lake Erie Crushers by the score of 5-0, snapping the Wild Things six-game win streak. The Wild Things offense struggled in game one, only tallying three hits in the seven-inning game.

The Crushers struck early courtesy of a leadoff home run by Sebastian Alexander on the third pitch of the game from Wild Things starter Kobe Foster. Later in the top of the first, the Crushers would capitalize on an error that would've ended the inning as Luis Acevedo belted a three-run home run off the foul pole in left field which gave the Crushers an early 4-0 lead over the Wild Things.

Coming off a tough outing at Schaumburg, Foster's bounce back outing was spoiled by some bad luck and timely hitting from the Crushers. Foster finished his night after completing the fifth inning, giving up five runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while tallying four strikeouts on 101 pitches. Foster would be the losing pitcher, with his record moving to 6-2 on the season.

Left-handed pitcher Max Folkman made his professional debut with the Wild Things as he toed the rubber, twirling a scoreless top of the sixth inning. Folkman recorded his first professional strikeout, retiring James Jett to finish the frame. Wild Things infielder Kyle Edwards made his second pitching appearance of the year, tossing a scoreless seventh inning while recording his first professional strikeout.

The Wild Things would get two runners on in the second and fourth innings but failed to get a run home as the Crushers' starting pitcher Edwin Sanchez escaped the jams. Sanchez, the Crushers lone 2026 Frontier League All Star, finished five strong innings, giving up just two hits, walking four and striking out eight on 91 pitches. Sanchez earned the win in game one, improving to 5-2.

Game two of the Saturday double header will begin shortly.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

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