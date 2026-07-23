Wild Things Come Back to Even Series with Lake Erie

Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - In front of the eighth sellout crowd of the year at EQT Park, the Wild Things earned a close victory against the Lake Erie Crushers, 8-6 in comeback fashion from down 5-1.

Both squads sent out novice Frontier League arms and allowed runs early. Wild Things' starter Bailey Matela made his second career start and first at home. Opposing the lefty, the Crushers sent out righty Justin Mays for his first career start.

Each offense drew a hit and a walk en route to a tied 1-1 game after the first inning, with first baseman Andrew Czech's double down the right field line highlighting the action. However, with a pair of defensive errors and home runs, Lake Erie took a 5-1 lead in the third frame.

Colt Anderson took over on the bump to end the jam, and the lefty pitched three no-hit innings, along with a pair of walks and two strikeouts.

In the home half of the third, left fielder Anthony Brocato smashed an opposite-field dinger for his 18th home run of the season. The three-run no-doubter narrowed the score to 5-4 before an RBI single by designated hitter Antonio Monroy knotted the game an inning later.

Michael O'Hanlon took over in relief for Washington in the sixth inning and surrendered a pair of hits to plate a run, which allowed the Crushers to regain the lead. The righty followed with an additional inning and two-thirds of scoreless action.

Monroy worked a walk and advanced to third from first on a wild pitch, eventually scoring the tying run on a bloop single from catcher Billy Sullivan in the seventh frame, his second single of the evening.

The tide stayed in Washington's favor: centerfielder Caleb Ketchup worked a leadoff walk, stole his way to third and scored the go-ahead run when shortstop Kyle Edwards knocked a two-out single over the infield. The small ball continued with Edwards as he swiped second and hustled to home via another Monroy RBI knock.

Righty Landon Ginn, who entered in relief of O'Hanlon, closed out the ninth to be credited with the win, his first of the season.

Thursday marks the rubber match between the teams: it'll be Black and Gold Night presented by Black & Gold Beef Jerky, and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The series finale will also be Thirsty Thursday, presented by the Molson Coors Beverage Company, with the Coors Light Brew Crew, a program that provides a free ticket to fans aged 21-39. All fans can enjoy $1 Coors Light drafts responsibly.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2026

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