Wild Things Upended by Big Brockton Seventh Inning

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things dropped the middle game against the Broxton Rox,14-7 at EQT Park Saturday night after a tight one was busted open by Brockton with a seven-run seventh inning.

In the top of the second inning, Brockton jumped to an early 4-0 lead after Tommy Kretzler and Scott Seeker hit back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches. Kretzler's was a three-run shot to left field and Seeker's a solo shot to center field. The Wild Things answered in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI groundout by Wagner Lagrange that scored Anthony Brocato from third and a base hit to right field by Cole Fowler to score Andrew Czech from second.

The Rox dashed away in the seventh with seven runs highlighted by back-to-back two-run doubles that made it 8-2 by Derek Bender and Jack-Thomas Wold. Seeker hit a three-run homer later in the frame, his second long ball of the night. Broxton wrapped their scoring by gathering three more runs in the ninth.

The Wild Things responded in the bottom half with a Jeff Liquori two-run single. After coming off the bench earlier in the game, Ryan Ford hit a three-run homer that left the yard to right, making it 14-7. They loaded the bases again with two outs but a punchout of Connor Peek ended the comeback bid.

The Wild Things will conclude their home series against the Rox tomorrow afternoon at EQT Park and look to stuff coal into the Rox's stocking. It is Epic Adventures Day presented by Raising Cane's with the minions on a Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2026

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