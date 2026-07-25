Vantrel Reed Activated from Injured List

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the activation of utility player Vantrel Reed from the Injured List.

Sidelined since July 4, the Vicksburg, Mississippi, native makes his return to the Mud Monsters during a two-week homestand featuring back-to-back six-game series against the Evansville Otters and Schaumburg Boomers.

Reed has made 16 starts this season, splitting time between right field and second base defensively, while appearing in 26 games overall.

In 2025, Reed helped lead the LSU Shreveport Pilots to their first NAIA National Championship during the program's historic 59-0 season.

Across two seasons with the Pilots, Reed appeared in 162 games while batting .379 with 19 home runs and 167 RBIs. He currently ranks third all-time in program history in RBIs and fifth in career triples with 13.

Prior to being placed on the Injured List, Reed recorded two multi-hit performances during the Mud Monsters' previous homestand. He went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI against the Lake Erie Crushers on June 26 before finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored against the Gateway Grizzlies on July 2.

Reed continues his first professional season as he rejoins the Mud Monsters for the post-All-Star break stretch of the Frontier League season.







Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2026

Vantrel Reed Activated from Injured List - Mississippi Mud Monsters

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