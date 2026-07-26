Grizzlies Twirl One-Hit Shutout to Even Series

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies got the best of both worlds on Saturday night against the Lake Erie Crushers, with Ty Good (5-1) and three relievers combining on an eventual one-hitter on the mound, and the offense mashing out 12 hits at the plate, evening the series with a 7-0 victory at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

Good was brilliant, earning his fifth victory by shutting down Lake Erie through six innings, striking out six with just one hit and two walks allowed in one of the best performances of his professional career. Josh Dima, Albert Rivas, and Jake Burcham kept the shutout going behind him as well, as Gateway notched their first one-hitter as a pitching staff since June 18, 2024 and their first at home since May 13, 2022.

On the offensive side, Gateway got things started in the second inning off Crushers starter Gauge Lockhart (1-1). Bryson Horne led off the frame by blasting his fourteenth homer of the year out to right-center field, the first of four consecutive hits to open the inning. After two infield singles, Derek Williams drove in his first two runs as a Grizzlie, doubling sharply down the left field line to extend the lead to 3-0. Williams later came home to score on a sacrifice fly by Darryl Lee for a 4-0 advantage.

The Grizzlies sent all nine men to the plate in that four-run second inning, and did so again in the fourth inning to account for the final margin. With one out, Davie Morgan walked, worked his way around the bases, and scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 5-0. A few batters later, Horne stayed scorching hot, capping a three-hit game with a two-out, two-run single to make it 7-0.

The win sets up a rubber game on Sunday afternoon at Arsenal BG Ballpark. Gage Vailes will get the ball on the mound against Crushers right-hander Alex Garbrick, with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2026

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