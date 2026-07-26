Titans Collapse Late, Walked off by Aigles

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Carter Claerhout

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder Carter Claerhout(Ottawa Titans)

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Ottawa Titans (35-28) had their five-game win streak come to an end, falling 6-4 to the Trois-Rivières Aigles (22-43) on Saturday night - as Canadian Connor Hicks came off the bench to blast a game-winning two-run walk-off homer in the ninth.

Scoreless through three, the Titans got to Aigles' ace Anthony Escobar (ND, 2-5) by plating a pair of runs in the fourth. With two on, Carter Claerhout bounced a grounder off the glove of third baseman John Montes, leading to the opening run of the game on an error. Next, Thomas Ferroggiaro ripped an RBI double to centre. As one run scored to make it 2-0, Claerhout was thrown out at the dish attempting to score all the way from first.

Kevin Miranda (ND, 3-2) allowed the Aigles to tie it in the bottom of the fourth, as Taeg Gollert crushed a solo homer to open the inning before back-to-back two-out doubles from Justin Farmer and Jeider Hernandez levelled the score.

Taylor Wright tied the team lead with his 11th homer of the year with one out in the top of the fifth to put the Titans back on top at 3-2 on the solo blast.

To open the bottom of the fifth, Lizandro Rodriguez tied the game yet again with a solo shot to right, knocking Miranda out of the game.

In his fourth start of the year, Miranda went four-plus innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out four.

Claerhout was back at it in the top of the sixth inning, sending a go-ahead RBI single up the middle against Escobar to score a leadoff Myles Smith walk to put the Titans back on top at 4-3.

Jamdrick Cornelia, Jack Kalisky, and Liu Fuenmayor each navigated through three innings of relief to keep the Titans in the lead heading into the late innings.

Michael Vilchez exited with runners on the corners in the bottom of the eighth inning and two outs, as right-hander Brett Garcia (loss, 0-4) entered looking to lock it down. In a two-strike count against John Montes, Garcia uncorked a wild pitch, leading to the tying run.

The Titans' offence loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth in a 4-4 tie against right-hander MacCallan Conklin (win, 1-0) with the top of the lineup stepping up. Conklin got Taylor Wright to pop out in foul territory before getting Jackie Urbaez to ground out to first to escape trouble.

In the bottom of the ninth, Emmanuel Tapia picked up his third hit of the game to open the frame with a single and represent the winning run. With two out and a strike away from going to extras, pinch hitter Connor Hicks sent a game-winning two-run homer deep over the right field wall to walk it off.

Blowing his fourth save of the season, Garcia allowed the second walk-off homer of the year, the first since the Sudden Death contest on opening night.

Carter Claerhout went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Myles Smith posted a 1-for-2 night with a pair of walks and two stolen bases. Hunter Stokely walked twice while Thomas Ferroggiaro doubled home a run and drew a free pass.

The Titans have their season-high five-game win streak come to an end, along with an eight-game win streak at Trois-Rivières come to a close.

The Ottawa Titans end a six-game road trip with the finale of a three-game series against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. at Stade de Trois-Rivières in Trois-Rivières, Québec. After the trip, the Titans return home to end July with a seven-game homestand starting on Tuesday night, welcoming the Sussex County Miners with a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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