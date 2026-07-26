Florence Drops Barnburner Late

Published on July 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (34-30) dropped a heartbreaking 12-11 loss to Windy City on Saturday night.

Florence put together their best single inning of offense all season in the first with six runs on seven hits to take a 6-0 lead early. The inning was highlighted by RBI singles from Zade Richardson and Dillon Baker, and Milo Rushford's three-run homer.

Even with the early run production, Nathan Lawson struggled all night long. After a leadoff error, Lawson hit a batter, allowed an RBI groundout, walked one, and surrendered a three-run homer to bring Windy City right back to life in the first. The WKU alum surrendered three more runs in the third to tie the game and wasn't able to complete the inning, ending his night with 2.1 innings, allowing seven runs, three earned, on seven hits.

Tied 7-7 in the fifth, Brett Blomquist welcomed in the Windy City reliever with an RBI single to score Baker and retake the lead. With two on and one away, Richardson drilled a three-run bomb to centerfield, his seventh of the season, to put Florence up 11-7.

Danny Heintz made his Florence debut out of the bullpen and was sensational. Heintz retired all eight batters he faced, picking up five strikeouts across 2.2 scoreless innings. Logan Jones would follow in the sixth and surrendered two runs on three hits to bring Windy City within two.

Max Whitesell came on in the seventh and was able to get out of a jam but allowed one of Jones' inherited runs to score to make it 11-10. Whitesell's eighth was cut short after a comebacker chased him from the game with two away, and Jake Lynch relieved him with a strikeout to end the inning.

The offense went quiet with just one hit after the fifth inning. Will Carsten came on in the ninth, looking for back-to-back nights with a save. With two away and the tying run in scoring position, Jared Beebe launched a walk-off two-run blast to deal Florence a 12-11 loss.

Florence and Windy City will complete the three-game series Sunday afternoon. Florence will send LHP Isaac Milburn to oppose Windy City's LHP Ramon Rodriguez. First pitch set for 2:05 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2026

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