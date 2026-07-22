Pitching Rebounds, Offense Excels in 7-2 Win

Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (32-29) rebounded from last night's devastating loss with a 7-2 win over Gateway Wednesday morning.

CJ Blowers took the hill for the Y'alls and, similar to yesterday, was tagged for a two-run shot in the first before settling in. Blowers tossed four scoreless after his opening frame and finished the day with five complete innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with three punchouts.

Florence battled back immediately and tied the game 2-2 with three hits in the bottom of the first. Brendan Bobo laced an RBI double to bring home Tyler Shaneyfelt, and Zade Richardson pushed Bobo across with an RBI single.

Still tied 2-2 in the third, the newly crowned franchise Hit-King, Hank Zeisler, drove home Shaneyfelt with an RBI double to take a 3-2 lead. The Y'alls added four more runs in the fifth with RBI knocks from Richardson, Jackson Tucker, and Dillon Baker to make it 7-2.

Isaac Milburn came on in the sixth and was the only reliever Florence needed to use to end the game. Milburn was stellar once again in his second appearance out of the pen, following a similar four scoreless innings on Sunday. The Purdue alum collected five strikeouts and allowed just three hits with one walk across four more scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Florence and Gateway return to Thomas More Stadium for the rubber match and finale of the three-game series Thursday night. LHP Jonaiker Villalobos toes the rubber and opposes Gateway's LHP Blake Peyton. First pitch set for 6:54 PM.







Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2026

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