ValleyCats Go Live from Troy, Drop Two to Ottawa

Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats went live on Wednesday at The Joe, hosting WNYT's Capital Region Lifestyle and 4,226 mostly summer campers on July 22's Camp Day, even as the 'Cats ended up falling to Ottawa in both games.

Watch the full broadcast here (which included a foul ball going straight through the set!).

The ValleyCats put together a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning of the opener, but Ottawa powerful at the plate, hitting four home runs in a 16-4 Titans win.

Taylor Wright had a pair of homers and five RBI for the Titans (33-27) in game one.

RJ Stinson and Dylan Broderick both had RBI for the ValleyCats (25-37) in game one.

Aaron Whitley had a sac fly in the bottom of the fifth, but grand slams by Jackie Urbaez and AJ Wright helped Ottawa to a 10-1 win in the afternoon game.

The series finale on Thursday, July 23, is a special night at The Joe as Community Heroes Night presented by National Grid takes center stage with a special pre-game ceremony honoring those making a huge impact in Capital Region neighborhoods, towns, and cities. There will also be postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota to put an exclamation mark on the celebration. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for July 23 are available here.

The weekend kicks off with Kids in FREE Night, presented by Next Step Federal Credit Union, on Friday, July 24, as Tri-City hosts the New Jersey Jackals. Beyond that, Tri-City is hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Night and will be wearing its special Los Puentes de Tri-City jerseys. The game will also have postgame fireworks thanks to Upstate New York Toyota. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for July 24 are available here.

The second Bark in the Park Night for the season, presented by Benson's Pet Center, is set for Saturday, July 25. The night will also be Christmas in July at The Joe and Girl Scouts Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for July 25 are available here.

The fun wraps up with Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY on Sunday, July 26, leading into SouthPaw's Birthday Party and Jewish Heritage Night. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with reading sessions with ValleyCats players and an on-field catch for families leading into first pitch at 5 p.m. Children of all ages can run the bases postgame. Tickets for July 26 are available here.

The homestand is the final time to catch the 'Cats in action at home until August 4, when they take on the Quebec Capitales.







Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2026

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