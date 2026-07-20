ValleyCats Homer Three Times, Fall at Quebec

Published on July 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







The Tri-City ValleyCats got solo home runs from Kai Moody, RJ Stinson, and Amani Larry, but dropped the series finale at Quebec, 6-5, on July 19.

It was the third-straight day that Larry homered for Tri-City (25-35).

Nicolas Deschamps doubled in the winning run in the bottom of ninth double for Quebec (40-19). It was the second walk-off win for the Capitales in the series.

Stinson and Dylan Broderick were both 2-for-4, while Larry and Moody finished 2-for-5.

Arlo Marynczak struck out six in four innings in the start. Brayhan Barreto had two innings of scoreless relief as he struck out two. Noel Soto went 2.2 innings with three hits and a run.

Tri-City returns to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for a six-game homestand starting on July 21. All games are 6:30 starts, unless otherwise noted, and gates open one hour before gametime. The back-to-back series include:

Tuesday, July 21 - Ottawa at Tri-City - STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night

Wednesday, July 22 - Ottawa at Tri-City - 11 a.m. start - Camp Day

Thursday, July 23 - Ottawa at Tri-City - Community Heroes (First Responders) Night Presented by National Grid; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Friday, July 24 - New Jersey at Tri-City - Kids in FREE presented by Next Step Federal Credit Union; Hispanic Heritage Night; Los Puentes de Tri-City; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Saturday, July 25 - New Jersey at Tri-City - Christmas in July; Girl Scouts Night; Bark in the Park Presented by Benson's Pet Center

Sunday, July 26 - New Jersey at Tri-City - 5 p.m. start - SouthPaw's Birthday Party; Jewish Heritage Night; Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY







Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2026

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