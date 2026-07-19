CORRECTION: ValleyCats Offense Rips out the Deuces in Win at Quebec
Published on July 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
The Tri-City ValleyCats offense continued to pound out runs, this time in deuces, as they overcame an early deficit to pick up a 11-5 win at Quebec on July 18.
Tri-City got two two-run home runs on the night starting with Amani Larry (4-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI) going yard for the second-straight day with a two-run shot in the top of the fourth. Aaron Whitley had a two-run round tripper in the top of the fifth. Then Ranko Stevanovic's two run single highlighted a five-run sixth for the ValleyCats (25-34).
Tri-City also got two runs in the eighth on a Kai Moody sac fly and a Larry single.
Noah Estrella had two strikeouts over four innings in the start. Luke Delongchamp came on for 2.2 innings of scoreless relief with a pair of strikeouts. Luis Misla struck out four in 2.1 innings of hitless and scoreless relief.
Torin Montgomery homered and drove in three for Quebec (39-19).
Tri-City finishes the road trip tomorrow before returning for a six-game homestand starting on July 21. All games are 6:30 starts, unless otherwise noted, and gates open one hour before gametime. The back-to-back series include:
Tuesday, July 21 - Ottawa at Tri-City - STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night
Wednesday, July 22 - Ottawa at Tri-City - 11 a.m. start - Camp Day
Thursday, July 23 - Ottawa at Tri-City - Community Heroes (First Responders) Night Presented by National Grid; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota
Friday, July 24 - New Jersey at Tri-City - Kids in FREE presented by Next Step Federal Credit Union; Hispanic Heritage Night; Los Puentes de Tri-City; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota
Saturday, July 25 - New Jersey at Tri-City - Christmas in July; Girl Scouts Night; Bark in the Park Presented by Benson's Pet Center
Sunday, July 26 - New Jersey at Tri-City - 5 p.m. start - SouthPaw's Birthday Party; Jewish Heritage Night; Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY
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