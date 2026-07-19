Bolts Stifled by Evansville

Published on July 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The Thunderbolts were held scoreless on five hits as they took a 5-0 loss to the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field Saturday night, evening the series at one win each.

It took Evansville (34-23) only one pitch to take the game-winning lead. Jon Ponder homered on the first delivery from Windy City starter Dante Maietta in the bottom of the first.

Maietta settled in after that, retiring eight of the next nine batters before Sam Linscott doubled the Evansville lead with a solo homer in the fourth. They added one more in the same frame, when TJ Salvaggio picked up an RBI single.

The Thunderbolts (29-28) had a base runner in every inning, but weren't able to advance anyone to third for the first time until the top of the sixth. Jared Beebe was hit by a pitch and Justin Fogel doubled, putting two runners in scoring position with two outs. Evansville was able to escape the threat, maintaining the shutout.

Salvaggio struck again in the fifth with an RBI double, and Marcos Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the seventh to pad the Evansville lead, making it 5-0.

The Bolts put two runners on base in the ninth before rain started to fall, creating a delay. After just over 40 minutes, the game was officially called two outs short of the full nine innings.

Ryan Wiltse (4-4) did not allow a run over 5.2 innings to earn the win. Maietta (1-1) took his first loss of the season, allowing four runs (three earned) over 5.2 innings.

The series closes with a rubber game on Sunday night. AJ Campbell (5-3, 5.01) makes the start for the Thunderbolts against Evansville's Junior Cerda (1-0, 2.57). First pitch from Bosse Field is slated for 5:05 and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.