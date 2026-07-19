Crushers Get Goalie'D, Fall on Monsters Night

Published on July 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - After a lengthy weather delay, the Lake Erie Crushers (26-33) and Gateway Grizzlies (27-31) kicked off Cleveland Monster's Night at ForeFront Field. Unfortunately for the home crowd, the opposing goalie stood on his head and pitched a 7-0 shutout.

Fresh off his All-Star appearance on Wednesday, LHP Edwin Sanchez kicked off the game by retiring the first nine Grizzlies, striking out three in three perfect frames.

Sanchez finally surrendered a baserunner in the top of the 4th on a walk, but he retired the next three hitters to finish the scoreless frame. Then with one out in the top of the 5th, C Jose Alvarez singled up the middle, the first hit for the Grizzlies against Sanchez.

After a pair of two-out walks, LF Victor Castillo grounded a ball between the hole at first and second, sneaking out of the reach of 1B Jacob Tobias and into right field. Two runs scored on the single, but then an airmailed throw to third by RF Garret Pike allowed the third run to score. Gateway took their first lead of the series, 3-0.

Sanchez exited the game with the following line: 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 K on 82 pitches. He exited the game on the hook for the loss.

The Crushers couldn't muster anything offensively against Grizzlies starter RHP Ben Harris, and Gateway plated another run in the 7th on an RBI single from CF Cole Brannen. In the 9th, Gateway scored three more insurance runs to go up 7-0, and that score would hold as final.

Lake Erie outhit Gateway four to three, but walks were the grim reaper on Saturday night.

Ben Harris (6-4) finished eight scoreless innings in a winning effort, and Edwin Sanchez (5-3) was tagged with the loss despite his hot start.

The Crushers will conclude their weekend series with the Grizzlies tomorrow, July 19th at 1pm at ForeFront Field. It's a Sunday Family Fun Day where kids 12 & under eat free, play catch on the field pregame, run the bases postgame, and get autographs from all their favorite Crushers players. Tickets are online at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 18, 2026

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