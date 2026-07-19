Boomers Strand 11 in Loss to Joliet

Published on July 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers were unable to dig out of a 4-0 hole, stranding 11 on base in a 6-3 loss to the Joliet Slammers on Saturday night at Wintrust Field.

Joliet built an early 3-0 lead by scoring a run in the first and two unearned tallies in the second. Both pitching staffs settled into the game. Joliet retired eight straight and 10-of-13. The Boomers retired 11 straight into the sixth before Joliet tacked on a run with two outs. Kellum Clark opened the bottom of the sixth with a single and Cole Smith followed with a double to chase the Joliet starter. Anthony Calarco put the Boomers on the board with a sacrifice fly and Kyle Fitzgerald doubled home a run to draw the Boomers within 4-2. Joliet worked out of the jam and escaped again in the seventh when the Boomers left the bases loaded. Joliet tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth to lead 6-2. Alec Craig led off the ninth with a double to extend his on-base streak to 24 games, the longest active streak in the league. Calarco would lift another sacrifice fly but the Boomers could pull no closer in dropping the middle game of the series.

Smith, Fitzgerald and Alex Calarco all notched two hits as the Boomers finished with nine. Schaumburg has posted nine or more hits in seven consecutive games. Cole Zaffiro worked four innings and suffered the loss, allowing just one earned run while striking out three. Kyle Moore worked three innings in relief while Tanner Shears and Tom Vincent both logged an inning.

The Boomers (27-31) will wrap up the weekend series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm with the rubber game. All-Star RHP Buddie Pindel (6-2, 3.12) is scheduled to make the start against RHP Ryan Daly (5-2, 5.62) on a Family Sunday presented by Wintrust and Chicago Fun. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 18, 2026

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